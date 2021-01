Shane Rock of Gaithersburg has been named as the CEO of the Jewish Council for the Aging of Greater Washington. He succeeds David Gamse, who retired last year after 30 years as CEO.

Rock previously worked as CEO of Interfaith Works. He managed senior services programs at the Jewish Social Service Agency in Rockville. He previously led non-profits in Seattle, Wash., including that area’s largest food bank. according to a press release.

