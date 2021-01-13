Joel Mark Silbert, of Rockville, died on Jan. 8. Beloved husband of Miriam Novak-Silbert. Devoted father of Kimberly Silbert, Adina (Tony) Imes and Justin (Liron) Silbert. Beloved brother of Richard (Fran) Silbert and Ellen (Michael) Chalef. Cherished grandfather of Avery, Venice, Wesley, Talia and Charlie. Loving stepfather of Ian (Megan) Campbell, Michele (Shane) Harper, Brett (Stacey) Friedman and Stephanie Friedman, and of six step-grandchildren. Contributions may be made to Ohr Kodesh Congregation. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.