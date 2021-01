Adrienne King Maltz, of Washington, passed away on Jan. 8 following illness with COVID-19 and pneumonia. She was 86. Beloved wife of the late Albert Maltz; devoted mother of Cheryl Maltz and the late Richard Maltz; loving sister of Stephen King. Her family gives sincere thanks to the health care workers at Virginia Hospital Center and Goodwin House for their compassionate care. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.