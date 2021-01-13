Lenore Ehrenberg, of Chevy Chase, died on Jan. 9. Devoted mother of Roger (Carin Levine) Ehrenberg, Ellen (Jeffrey) Agler and the late Matthew Ehrenberg. Loving grandmother of Andrew and Ethan Ehrenberg and Adam Agler. Dear sister of the late Beatrice Sabin. Devoted sister-in-law of Isabella (Ron) Schoenfeld and Paulette Ehrenburg. Beloved aunt of Gail (Robert) Levinson, Anne (Craig McAvoy) Sabin, Elizabeth Schoenfeld and Matt (Megan) Schoenfeld. Great-aunt of Brian (Meagan), Jodie (Luis) and Ryan. Great-great-aunt of Henry, Benjamin, Mia and David. Contributions may be made to the Council for Jewish Elderly of Chicago (cje.net) or to Montgomery Hospice Casey House (montgomeryhospice.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.