Geraldine Haas Dubin, of Bethesda, passed away on Jan 7. She was 88. Devoted mother of Joanna (David) Shaw Schneider, Steven M. (Therisa Barber-Shaw) Shaw, Neil A. (Kathy) Shaw and Joel M. (Karen) Shaw; loving grandmother of Alexander N. and Julian M. Schneider, Everlynn Rose, Murray and Susannah Shaw, Melanie (Richard) Stern and Jonathan (Ellen) Sneider; cherished great-grandmother of Benjamin, Margot, Nathaniel, Greta, Max and Sadie. Donations may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (ushmm.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

