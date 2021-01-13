Lotta Bea Brafman (nee Waldman), of Chevy Chase and Aspen, Colo., died Jan. 4. She was 82. Beloved wife of Stuart Brafman. Cherished mother of Lester Brafman (Caroline) of New York City and Michelle Brafman (Tom Helf) of Glen Echo. Loving grandmother of Isabella Brafman, Henry Brafman, Emma Brafman, Gabriela Helf and Gideon Helf. Dear sister of Deanna (Siman) Wollitzer and Samuel (the late Louise) Waldman. Contributions can be made to Jewish Community Pantry or Camp Interlaken via the JCC of Milwaukee. Goodman-Bensman Whitefish Bay Funeral Home assisted the family.