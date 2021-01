Max Leiderman, of Washington, passed away on Jan. 11 of COVID-19. He was 103. Born in Washington, D.C., Max earned accounting degrees from Southeastern University, followed by a long career as a public accountant and tax consultant in Washington and Silver Spring. He is survived by his sons, Stuart, Harvey (Wendy), and Jack Leiderman (Vicki McMullen); grandsons Aaron (Niki) and Jared (Emily); and great grandchildren, Hazel and Tovah. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.