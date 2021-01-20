Jerrold ‘Jerry’ Gordon

Jerrold Gordon, of Silver Spring, passed away on Jan. 10. He was 93. Jerrold served honorably in the Navy in the Pacific Theater during World War II and was recently presented with the Freemasonry’s Medal of Honor. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Masons for 72 years. Jerry served as the master of the Samuel Gompers/Benjamin Franklin Lodge and was the recipient of the Fidelity Medal.

Beloved husband of Shirley Schiller Gordon for more than 70 years; devoted father of the late Howard Lee Gordon. Survived by three grandchildren, Jeremy Gordon and Kristi (Chris) Neuschafer, Brittney (Chris) Walsh; two great-grandchildren, Jerett Yates and Colton Gordon; and loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Contributions may be made to the Masons’ Engleberg-Korman Charitable Foundation and may be mailed to Ray Horn, secretary at 6109 Lone Oak Dr., Bethesda, MD 20817.