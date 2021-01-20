Leonard I. Abel, of Chevy Chase, died peacefully at his home on Jan. 8. He was 96. Leonard was born on Oct. 12, 1924, in Washington, D.C. He was the second youngest of six children. He was raised in Georgetown on M Street, above the family store, graduated from Western High School and went on to the University of Pennsylvania.

College was interrupted by World War II, in which he and his four brothers all served. Following the war, he returned to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania. While attending the university he met Helen Shapiro, whom he married in 1952.

Leonard is survived by his wife; three children, Jack (Meryl), Joy (Matt Morley) and Susan (Jim Dreggors); six grandchildren, Alex Abel, Brooke Abel, Eric Morley, Andrew Morley, Caroline Thomoff and Evan Thomoff; and two great-grandchildren, Emily and Jacob Kasel. Donations may be made to Washington Hebrew Congregation or Charles E. Smith Life Communities. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.