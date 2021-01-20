Letters | Jan. 20, 2021

‘Stop the Lie’

Regarding “DC Jews navigate the ‘dark night’ of a coup against democracy” (Jan. 14):

There should be a campaign that says: “Stop The Lie” that the election was rigged. That, in fact, Biden was elected in a free, fair and legal election. Time for truth! The core of the problem is the misinformation.

GABRIELA LIPSKY

Monterey, Calif.

Angry at Sen. Cardin

Et tu, Senator Cardin? (“Why we can no longer be a haven of hate,” Opinion, Jan. 14). I am appalled that you have joined the radical left to denounce a sitting president in a op-ed pregnant with innuendo, hypocrisy and hate. Is this how you envision calming a nation riven with division and strife, where Big Tech media monopolies censor conservative voices and views?

MARC L. CAROFF

Virginia Beach

Corrections

The caption for “800 vaccinated for COVID-19 at Hebrew Home” (Jan. 14) incorrectly identified the person receiving the vaccination. It is Patrice Uylett, Landow House director of nursing services.

The Dec. 17 article “Menorah mural ‘lighting’ marks first night of Chanukah” incorrectly noted the number of menorahs and where they were painted. There were eight menorahs, and they were painted in cities across the United States and Canada. Also, Yitzchok Moully pitched the idea to Hillel Smith, not as the story described.