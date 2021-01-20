(PHOTOS) Life at Peaceful Fields Sanctuary

Last week WJW sent photographer David Stuck to capture life at Peaceful Fields Sanctuary near Winchester. The sanctuary was founded by John Netzel and is home to more than 60 rescued farm animals.
