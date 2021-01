Keith Darryl Narrow, of Takoma Park, passed away on Jan. 16, due to complications following surgery. He was 59. He was born on Apr. 26, 1961, in Takoma Park, Md., to Bernard and Rochelle Narrow. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Beth; his 10-year-old son, Zachary; his brother, Alan; his sister-in-law, Stacy; his nephew and niece, Alex and Rachel; and his parents. Keith was an IT specialist at Geico for more than 20 years. A highlight from recent years was taking his son and wife to Israel.