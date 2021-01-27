Lillian Kronstadt, of Potomac, died on Jan. 22. She was 96. She is survived by her children, Abby Frankson, Esther Kronstadt, Annette Kronstadt and Jonathan Kronstadt; and grandchildren, Alison Kronstadt and Max Kronstadt. Kronstadt was a member of the National Council of Jewish Women and a founding member of the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington. She taught at both Eastern High School and Georgetown Visitation Junior College, and was assistant principal of Tifereth Israel Religious School.