Laia Shevitz Katz, of Rockville, died on Jan. 17. Laia was born in Baltimore on Nov. 15, 1934. She attended The Catholic University of America in Washington and graduated in 1955 at the top of her class. Laia was active in her synagogue, Temple Sinai, in Washington, and was engaged throughout her life in social justice issues.

Laia, the beloved wife of the late Sidney R. Katz, is survived by her daughter, Donna Katz, her son-in-law, David Weinstein, and her cousin, Marta Hoffman. Contributions may be made to Women of Reform Judaism (wrj.org) or Jewish Social Service Agency Hospice (jssa.org). Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.