Jack Goldstein, D.D.S.

Jack Goldstein, of Annapolis, passed away on Jan. 17. He was 96. At 19, Jack went to war. He was the last living member of his 10-man bomber crew that flew missions during World War II as part of the “Mighty Eighth” Air Corps. Jack served with the United States Army Air Corps in the 381st Bomb Group, 535th Bomb Squadron on a B-17 Flying Fortress from 1943-1945. Jack completed 25 bombing missions over Western Europe as a waist gunner. It took him 40 years to share stories about World War II.

Beloved husband of the late Marian Lewitz. Devoted father of Linda (Martin) Kaufman, Susan (Gary) Goldstein and Daniel (Jody) Goldstein. Beloved brother of the late Abraham Goldstein, Robert (Bea) Goldstein, the late William Goldstein and the late Melvin Goldstein. Cherished grandfather of Joshua Goldstein, Mark (Elyssa) Kaufman, Karen (Justin) Sossin, Tori (Mickey) Leibner, Hannah (Lindsay) Freedman and Michael Goldstein. Great-grandfather of Maci and Emmett Sossin, Brody Freedman and Jeanette Kaufman. Contributions may be made to Friends of the World War II Memorial or The Greatest Generation. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.