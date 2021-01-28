You Should Know… Emma Wasserman

Emma Wasserman never misses a chance to make a statement, especially a political one. The 20 year old studies political science, women’s studies and dance at George Washington University, and she has combined her love for style and activism in an earring business, Emma’s Earring Shoppe.

Why did you start your earring business?

I started it a month into quarantine. I was using it as a way to keep myself sane at first because I needed something to do during this really lonely time when I was at home.

I grabbed clay from the basement and started making earrings one day and seeing what I could do. I ordered a few supplies here and there, but my grandmother was an artist and had so much stuff for me that I could use for the supplies already.

Once I felt that they were ready to be on the market, it was right after the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement had really taken off. The world was just not in a great place, so I decided I didn’t need the money or the profit from the earrings. That’s when I decided to donate 50 percent of my proceeds to organizations I’m passionate about.

Which organizations do you donate to?

I’ve always been most passionate about women’s issues. In high school, I took a course called “Women’s Voices,” and I just fell in love with feminism in this class. When it came to college, I wasn’t planning on majoring in women’s studies, but I took a course and then I was like, I have to do this for the rest of my life.

This has led me to donate a lot to Planned Parenthood. Recently, during the election, I was donating a lot to female candidates and Black candidates. I have donated to Fair Fight, which is Stacey Abrams’ organization that educates young people about voter suppression. Also, I donate directly to the Black Lives Matter Foundation. There is an option on my website for the customer to choose which organization they want to send their money to, so I allow them to have a say.

What is your creative process when making your earrings?

I don’t really plan anything out, and it’s definitely a kind of therapy for me. However I’m feeling that day will translate into my earring designs. I don’t like planning out what I’m going to make.

I like to have political statement earrings, which are more planned. I made some earrings that said “BLM,” and I was donating 100 percent of the proceeds from those earrings to the Black Lives Matter movement. I’ve had people tell me that when they wear my earrings that say “BLM” or “VOTE,” they feel extremely empowered. I love that people feel that way. This is all a part of the fashion activism that I’m trying to cultivate.

In what other artistic ways do you show your passion for politics?

I love to express my political views through my fashion. I like to incorporate a good graphic T-shirt, because I have some that are very political. Right now I’m wearing this sweatshirt that says, “A woman’s place is in the House and the Senate.”

I think this kind of street style and streetwear have become part of my fashion because it’s inherently more political. I kind of adopted this sort of style when I came to college and became more interested in politics, and that shows often through my incorporation of tees with feminist phrases on them.

How has your Jewish identity played a part in the business you’ve created?

If I didn’t have my Jewish values that I was raised by, I wouldn’t have this business. The thing I like most about Judaism is that it teaches collectivist values, and that is really important to me to give back to my community and have a strong sense of community. My Jewish identity guides my political views, and I believe we should support other people. I think these ideas 100 percent stem from how I was raised in the Jewish community.