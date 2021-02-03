Ayla Isabel Miller, daughter of Rachel Miller and Jason Miller, and sister of Julian Chase Miller, will become a bat mitzvah on Feb. 6, via Zoom and Temple Sinai. A seventh-grade honor student at Alice Deal Middle School, Ayla is the granddaughter of Polly and Manny Miller and Judy and Buddy Miller.

For her mitzvah project, Ayla has chosen to support Comfort Cares, an organization that benefits children entering the Foster Care System. She has raised more than $1,500 and plans to collect items, supplies and clothes in a donation drive.