Barry H. Schwartz, of Oakton, passed away on Jan. 31. He was 69. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sheryl J. Schwartz; children, Robert (Julia Bernstein) Schwartz, Lauren (Lance) Shapiro and Rachel (Ben) Kramer; granddaughter, Mirielle Schwartz; sisters-in-law, Rhonda (Shaun) Schwartz and Robin Simmens; sister, Susan (Howard) Levinson; and mother- and father-in-law, Elaine and Arthur Gamburg. He was predeceased by his parents, Shirlee and Sol Schwartz. Contributions may be sent to HomeAid Northern Virginia or the Barry and Sheryl Schwartz UVA Fund.