Beverly Satloff, of Rockville, formerly of Providence, R.I., passed away on Jan. 28, peacefully from complications of COVID-19. She was 92. Beverly graduated from Hope High School in Providence with honors before attending Cornell University. She went to work for the Providence Journal and had a subsequent career as a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Satloff, who passed away in 2011. Beverly is survived by three sons, David, Lewis and Robert; her brother, Leonard (Paula) Granoff; nieces and a nephew; and her grandchildren, Zeke, Sophie, Bat-El, Avigayil, Tehila, Elisheva, Naomi, Hannah, Noah, Gabriel, Sammy, Benjamin, William and David.