Selma Reiser, of Silver Spring, passed away on Jan. 25. She was 93. Selma was born and grew up in the Bronx, N.Y. Selma was a manager at First National Bank of Maryland. In retirement in Boca Raton, Fla., Selma volunteered with Jewish War Veterans.

Selma is survived by her children, Lori and Bruce (Jeanne); her grandchildren, Jonathan, Carlyn (Jeffrey), Kyle, Melissa, Jessica, Kirsten and Angela; her great-grandchildren, Adrian, Ava, Grayson, Lily and Noah; and her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Carl and Ida Levi; her husband, Earl; and her sisters, Sally Adelson Dobekirer and Adele Winegrad. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or JSSA Hospice. Arrangements made by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.