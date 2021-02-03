Miriam R. Menditch, of Chevy Chase, passed away on Jan. 7. Beloved wife of Barney Menditch for 73 years. Cherished mother of Frank (Lisa), Howard (Cindy) and Bruce (Deborah) Menditch. Loving grandmother of Melissa (Todd) Phillips, Jennifer, Andrew (Rachel), Joshua and Noah Menditch, Melanie (Patrick) Gregory, Danielle (Ian) Roessle, Jaclyn (Brian) Weiner, Markita (Jonathon) Walker, Alex Wolf and Lauren (Matthew) Strawbridge. Adored great-grandmother of Gershon, Jake, Riley, Sophie, Gabriella, Henry, Ethan, Audrey, Scottie, Miles, Clark and Eliza. Contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.