Marilyn L. Lobel

Marilyn Louis Lobel, of Rockville, died on Jan. 24. She was 95. She was born on Nov. 1, 1925, in Washington, the daughter of the late David and Edna (Jacobson) Blanken. She graduated from Roosevelt High School and continued her education at George Washington University. She spent many years as an executive administrative assistant at the Water Pollution Control Federation.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Max. Marilyn is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Andrea) Lobel, Alan (Marsha) Lobel and Cynthia (Terry) Thomas; her grandchildren, Gabriel (Laura), Rachel, Nicholas (Elly), Jason (Allison), Adam and Jessica Lobel and Emily (Paul) Watt and Kyle Thomas; her great-grandchildren, Dillan, Camryn, Evyn, Avery and Leo; her sister, Marjorie (Robert) Funger and many loving nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to Feeding America.