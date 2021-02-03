Gladys Lipton, of Bethesda, died on Jan. 19. She was 97. Gladys received her bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College, a master’s degree from the University of Maine in Orono, Me., and a doctor of education degree New York University.

Gladys worked first as an elementary school teacher for New York City Schools. She was the coordinator of foreign languages and ESOL for Anne Arundel County Public Schools and then program coordinator for the Department of Modern Languages at University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Gladys also worked as a foreign language consultant, and in her late 80s, she started painting. She had more than 15 shows in the Washington area that showcased her abstract work.

Gladys served as president of the American Association of Teachers of French, where she instituted National French Week. She also was received honors including all three ranks of Commandeur in the Order of Palmes Academique and Distinguished Alumna, from Brooklyn College.

Gladys is survived by her daughters, Judy (Michael) Ackerman and Nancy (Ted Miller) Carlson; her grandchildren, Lorrie (Chuck) Cranor, Jeremy (Amber) Ackerman and Seth (Sara) and Rachel (Joey) Carlson; and her great-grandchildren, Shane, Maya and Nina Cranor, and Benne and Emma Ackerman.