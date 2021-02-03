Edward Louis Feldman and Thelma Ann Kaufman Feldman

Edward Louis Feldman, of Potomac, died on Dec. 28. He was 88. He was followed by his wife, Thelma “Tommy” Kaufman, who died on Jan. 3. She was 86. They were happily married, in love and inseparable for 64 years.

Edward was from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and Tommy grew up in Paterson, N.J. They met while undergraduates at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Edward worked in photography, while Tommy was the literary arts director at what is now the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, in Rockville.

They are survived by their sons, Warren and Roger; their daughter-in-law, Lise-lott; and by their grandchildren, Jimmy, Benjamin and Nathan. Donations can be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency of Rockville.