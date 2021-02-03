Claude Amsellem, of Rockville, died on Jan. 25, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Fez, Morocco, in 1939 to Maurice and Rachel Amsellem. Claude was a pharmacy assistant, medic in the French air force, soldier in the Israeli army and diamond cutter before coming to America in 1964. Claude owned local restaurants for 35 years, including Claude’s (Gaithersburg) and Tragara (Bethesda).

He is survived by his loving wife, Shelley; and his siblings, Max Emsellem and Henriette Cohen. He is the beloved father of Maurice (Arlyn), David (Sarah) and Daniel (Alyssa); and father-in-law of Debbie. Cherished grandfather of Rachel, Michael, Cori, CJ, Brendan, Ayla, Shana, Kyra and Zach. Contributions may be made to Magen David Congregation.