JNF launches design competition

If you are an architect, student, designer, big thinker, educator, or you just want to win up to $8,600, then listen up.

The Jewish National Fund-USA is holding a design competition for the World Zionist Village, a $350 million, nearly 20-acre campus adjacent to Israel’s Be’er Sheva Rive Park and Lake, which will serve as a second home for an Israeli high school, provide residences for post-graduates and include a Zionist adult education center.

JNF-USA is seeking “unique concepts and ideas for key elements of the campus, including classrooms, dormitories, conference center spaces, houses of worship, cafés, and entranceways,” a press release states.

“Envision Tomorrow’s Israel is a competition for an idea, but not just any idea,” said Jeffrey E. Levin, chairperson of JNF-USA’s board and co-chair of the Be’er Sheva construction and building subcommittee. “Our goal is to conceive a grand and striking idea that will create interest in and brand what we are creating in Be’er Sheva for the future.”

Submissions will be judged on functionality, aesthetics and creativity by a panel of distinguished architects and public figures. Entrants can win a cash prize up to $8,600, according to JNF. The competition is open and runs through Apr. 15, according to JNF. Finalists will be announced on May 13, and the final winner will be announced on June 18.

Visit jnf.org/village.