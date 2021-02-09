Mid-Atlantic Media acquires MetroKids magazine

Mid-Atlantic Media, LLC announced Feb. 8, 2021 that it has expanded its media holdings with the acquisition of the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, MetroKids publication.

MetroKids, a regional parenting magazine covering Philadelphia and its Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and Delaware, was sold by KidStuff Publications Inc. and its president, Nancy Lisagor. Terms of the deal were not released.

“We are pleased to align MetroKids with an award-winning publishing group that understands parenting publications, and we are confident that MetroKids will be a great addition to their family of publications,” Lisagor said.

Mid-Atlantic Media CEO and Publisher Craig Burke said that the acquisition of MetroKids fits in well with the media company’s strategic plans. “We’ve continued to add to this niche of parenting publications because we know how essential the content is as a resource for parents and families. We have published Baltimore’s Child for six years, Washington Family for four years and Frederick’s Child for two years, and we continue to be enthusiastic about this niche industry. We’ve seen the great work Nancy has done with MetroKids for many years. When the opportunity to acquire presented itself, we knew it would be a great fit within our portfolio of publications.

“We look forward to providing valuable content to families in the Delaware Valley,” Burke continued, “and helping our advertisers grow their business with MetroKids.”

Mid-Atlantic Media is a growing media company centered in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., corridor with services that encompass the mid-Atlantic region. Mid-Atlantic Media publishes Baltimore’s Child, Baltimore Jewish Times, Baltimore Style, Consumer’s Eye Magazine, Frederick’s Child, Home Services Magazine, Montgomery Magazine, Washington Family and Washington Jewish Week. The company—which maintains offices in Owings Mills and Rockville, Maryland, in addition to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Scottsdale, Arizona—also operates a substantial custom media portfolio.

