Ester Levin Sturner, of Baltimore, passed away on Jan. 30. She was 103. Esther is survived by her son Raymond (Barbara Howard) Sturner; her daughter-in law, Terry Sturner; her grandchildren, Benjamin (Kimberly Kasasdra), Leonard, Rebecca and Samuel Sturner; her great-grandchildren, William and Cameron Sturner; and by her other loving family members, Richard and Chris Berry, Arlene Harmand and Debby Jospe. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, William Sturner, her son Jerry Sturner and her parents, Rose and Oscar Sturner. Contributions may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208.