Hershel Shanks, of Washington, passed away on Feb 5. He was 90. Shanks was the founder of the Biblical Archaeology Society and founder and longtime editor of Biblical Archaeology Review. A practicing lawyer, he found his passion during a sabbatical in Israel, where he visited archaeological digs, according to Christianity Today. He was editor of Moment, a magazine of Jewish arts and letters, from 1987 to 2004.

Beloved husband of Judith Weil Shanks. Devoted father of Elizabeth (Andrew) Alexander and Julia (John Paskowski) Shanks. Dear brother of Leah (Lee Wilensky) Gordon. Loving grandfather of Charles and Nancy Alexander. Contributions may be made to the Biblical Archaeology Society (biblicalarchaeology.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.