Richard H. Rubin

Richard Rubin, of Potomac, passed away on Jan. 31. Beloved husband of Julia Lee Rubin; devoted father of Steven (Jennifer) Rubin, Robert (Mary Ann) Rubin, Gary (Megan) Rubin, Marion Clarke and Michael Rubin; cherished grandfather of Matthew Rubin, Lindsey (Robert) Mead, Kyle Rubin, Casey Rubin, Corey Rubin, Adrienne Rubin, Hannah Rubin, Beth Sugerman and Chip Clarke; loving great-grandfather of Derek Rubin, Lilly Mead and Johnny Rubin. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation or JSSA. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

