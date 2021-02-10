Marilyn Peller, of Silver Spring, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Feb. 3. She was 74. Beloved wife of Elton Peller; loving mother of Debra Bernal (Marlon), Jennifer Gupta (Saurabh) and Bobby Leach; devoted stepmother of Samantha Peller; cherished grandmother of Spencer, Ande, Jack, Elena, Maya, Nina and Asha; kind and dedicated friend to many. Contributions may be made to Cedar Creek Memory Care Homes (payable to Potomac Manor, LLC 43 Randolph Road, #112 Silver Spring, MD 20904).