William ‘Bill’ Kapner

Bill Kapner, of Bethesda, passed away following complications from a long illness on Jan. 29. He was 62. Bill was a serial entrepreneur and youth basketball coach. Born in Pittsburgh, Bill moved with his family to Hagerstown, where he played basketball at North Hagerstown High School. Bill earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Carnegie-Mellon University and a master’s degree in mass communications and journalism from American University.

His ventures included bigdough.com, RainKing and TitanHouse. Bill was most proud of his latest venture, Rapa Therapeutics, a cell therapy platform working to cure cancer, neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases.

He is survived by his wife, Hilary, and sons, Ari, Sam and Coby. Donations may be made to the Invisible Hand Foundation (theinvisiblehand.online).