Barbara Weckstein Kaplowitz, of Potomac, passed peacefully in her home due to complications from cancer on Jan. 30. She is survived by her beloved husband, Brett W. Kaplowitz; her children, Maxwell and Scott Kaplowitz; and her brother, Daniel Weckstein. She is predeceased by her brother, Judge Clifford Weckstein; her parents, Gloria and Norbert Weckstein; and her treasured cat, Evers. Donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association, the Alpha Delta Pi Chapter at the University of Virginia or the University of Virginia General Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.