Badonna R. Hurowitz, of Bethesda, passed away on Feb. 3. She was 82. Buffy, as she was known, graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Boston University and a master’s degree in library sciences from Queens College (CUNY) before working at WGBH-Boston and NET, a predecessor to PBS. She spent the last 25 years of her career as the librarian at Bethesda’s Burning Tree Elementary School.

Predeceased by her parents, George Orenstein and Pauline Blant Orenstein. Devoted mother of Peter Hurowitz and Aaron Hurowitz (Rebecca); loving sister of Jan Orenstein (Karen) and Kenneth Orenstein (Barbara Feibelman); cherished aunt to Joshua Orenstein (Jackie Greene), Abigail Orenstein, Matthew Orenstein (Kimberly Starbuck) and Clare Feiner (Jacob); and adoring grandmother of Danielle, Hannah, Lucy and Gus Hurowitz.

Donations may be made to PJ Library (pjlibrary.org/donate) or The National Building Museum (nbm.org/donate). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.