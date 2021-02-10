Natalie Greene, née Marcus, of Wheaton, passed away on Jan. 31. She was 92. She was born in 1928 in New York City. A daughter of the Bronx, she attended Howard Taft High School and then City College of New York, where she majored in education and was part of the first cohort of women undergraduates. It was there she fell in love with her husband, Roger. Married in 1949, they moved to Maryland with their two sons. Natalie is survived by her sons, Richard (Patricia) and David (Diane); her grandchildren, Daniel, Sara, Matthew, Samuel, Alexis and Nicole; and great-granddaughter, Eliza. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Harriet and Lila, and her husband of 69 years, Roger. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.