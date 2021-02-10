Adrianne Fay Charapp, of Pittsburgh, passed away at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Feb. 4. She was 68. Adrianne was the loving and dedicated daughter of the late Ann and Bernard Charapp, and the loving sister of Sheldon (Elaine) of Lake Worth, Fla., and Michael (Charlotte) of McLean. Loving aunt to Leslie Charapp of Rockville, Carl (Allison) Charapp of Annapolis, Jamey (Brooke) Charapp of Potomac, Barrett (Shawn) Beaty of McLean and Aaron (Zabrina) Charapp of New York City. Loving great-aunt to Samey, Hallie and Reyna Charapp, Jacek and Ely Charapp, Zachary and Sarah Charapp, Annabella Rose and Tristan Beaty, and Esme James Charapp. Donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.