Sylvia Sandler Love, of Silver Spring, died on Feb. 9. Beloved wife of the late Stanley H. Love. Devoted mother of Barbara (the late Stan) Smith and Raymond (Cynthia Boyle) Love. She was predeceased by all of her siblings and their spouses: Hyman (Sarah) Sandler, twin sister, Meriam (Joseph) Williamowsky and Adolph (Sarah) Sandler. Loving grandmother of Steven and Allison Love, Laurie (Jim) Jacobson, Mindy Smith and Stacy (Vince) Lynch. Dear great-grandmother of Anders and Erik Jacobson. Contributions may be made to Shaare Tefila Congregation or to The National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.