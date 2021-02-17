Henry Joseph Levine, of Clifton, died on Feb. 5. He was 80. Joe was born in Lock Haven, Pa., on April 15, 1940. He received a bachelor of science degree from Lehigh University, a bachelor of laws degree from George Washington University and a master of business administration degree from American University. He then taught as an assistant professor of law at American University.

Joe was the owner of Presidential Coin and Antique Company of Alexandria, which was established in 1971. Loving husband of Alice Hawes Levine; loving father of Ericka (William) Levine-Irgoyen; cherished grandfather of Aidan Irgoyen. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.