Franklin Norman Himmelfarb, of Washington, died on Feb. 13. He was 82. Frank was born in Washington to Reba and Morton Himmelfarb on Nov. 13, 1938. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Maxine Himmelfarb; his sons, Steven (Lisa) and Paul (Cherly) Himmelfarb; his grandchildren, Samara and Jake Himmelfarb; and his sister Barbara Peters. He was predeceased by his sisters Carol Himmelfarb and Marlene Leon. Contributions may be made to The Himmelfarb Health Sciences Library, George Washington University. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.