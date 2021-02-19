(WATCH) Amy Kertesz & Co. make hamantashen

Video by David Stuck

Amy Kertesz needs to make enough hamantashen for a household of 7. Here, she shows how to do it.

Amy Kertesz’s Silver Spring Hamantashen

(Parve)

Ingredients

4 eggs

1 cup vegetable oil

1 1/4 cup sugar

2 tsp vanilla

1 tbsp orange juice

1 tsp orange zest

3 tsp baking powder

5 1/2- 6 cups flour

Choice of filling

Instructions

Heat oven to 350 degrees

Beat eggs, oil, sugar, vanilla, orange juice, and orange zest together until well mixed and sugar is dissolved.

Add baking powder and flour.

Knead until smooth, adding a little flour as needed.

Roll out thin on a floured surface.

Cut out circles, fill with a tablespoon of your choice of filling, and fold into triangular shapes.

Bake for 15 minutes.

Makes about 3 dozen hamantashen.