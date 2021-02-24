Joanne Kempler Barlia, of Washington, died on Feb. 14. She was 57. Joanne was born in Summit, N.J., to Donald Kempler and the former Hindy Vogel. She grew up in West Orange, N.J., and graduated from Boston University in 1985 before moving to Washington. There, she met Brian Barlia, whom she married in 1990. Together they raised four children, Joseph, Adrienne, James and Billy. In recent years she was an ardent advocate and fundraiser for the Ocular Melanoma Foundation.

In addition to her husband and children, survivors include her mother, Hindy; her sister, Debbie Freundlich (Andy Freundlich); and brother, Brett Kempler. Contributions may be made to the Ocular Melanoma Foundation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.