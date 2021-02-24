Helen S. Abel, of Chevy Chase, died peacefully at her home on Feb. 13. She was 90. Helen was born on March 15, 1930, in Philadelphia, the youngest of two children. She was raised in Philadelphia and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. In 1952, she married her brother’s best friend, Leonard Abel.

Helen was devoted to many activities in Washington, and was a docent at the Hirshhorn Museum. Among the highlights of her charitable work were her terms as president of the Service Guild of Washington and of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Hebrew Home.

Helen was predeceased by Leonard, her husband of 70 years. She is survived by her three children, Jack (Meryl), Joy (Matt Morley) and Susan (Jim Dreggors); six grandchildren, Alex Abel, Brooke Abel, Eric Morley, Andrew Morley, Caroline Thomoff and Evan Thomoff; as well as two great-grandchildren, Emily and Jacob Kasel.

Donations may be made to JSSA. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.