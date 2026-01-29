8 Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: Feb. 8-12

Sit back and relax for some live Jewish music or party it up for Valentine’s Day with a local nonprofit organization — or both.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8

WHAT’S AT STAKE FOR DC: DEFENDING HOME RULE

Join Jews United for Justice at the EDCJCC to learn about D.C. Home Rule, how to use our power to defend our communities and how we can protect ourselves and each other through community action, mutual aid and more. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/whats-at-stake-1.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8

MUSICAL PROGRAM: ‘THE JEWISH FANTASY’

Join Pozez JCC for a unique, two-hour interactive concert that invites audiences to experience beloved melodies, learn new stories and take part in the performance itself. The event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. Register at thej.org/event/musical-program-the-jewish-fantasy.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8

KOL SASSON: JEWISH A CAPPELLA

Join Temple Rodef Shalom for an evening of Jewish a cappella with Kol Sasson, University of Maryland’s premier Jewish a cappella group. All are welcome, and the concert will end with a Q&A session geared towards teens on Jewish life on campus. The event begins at 6 p.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom in Falls Church. Admission is $5-$10. Register at tinyurl.com/256t7y7b.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10

SWEET STRENGTH: JEWISH RESILIENCE THROUGH CHOCOLATE

Join the Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies for a virtual journey through the Jewish history of chocolate. Author Rabbi Deborah Prinz will draw from her world travels on the trail of chocolate to enchant chocoholics everywhere as she unwraps the role of religion in the trade, retail and manufacture of chocolate since it was first introduced to Europeans. The event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Register at tinyurl.com/3ym9k8sd.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

WOMEN’S PHILANTHROPY COFFEE & CONVERSATION

Women at any giving level with the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington are invited to join Sophie Buslik for Coffee & Conversation, a listening tour across the DMV to get to know each other better, hear what you enjoy about Women’s Philanthropy, address questions and share ideas. The event runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in Bethesda. Register by Feb. 9 at shalomdc.org/event/womens-philanthropy-coffee-conversation-2026-md.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

AN EVENING WITH THE FORWARD’S ARNO ROSENFELD

Join author and award-winning journalist Arno Rosenfeld for a fireside chat as the EDCJCC kicks off the second season of Capital J. Rosenfeld is the author of the “Antisemitism Decoded” newsletter and an enterprise reporter at The Forward. The event runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Northwest D.C. Register by noon on Feb. 10 at edcjcc.org/calendar/capital-j-salon-rosenfeld.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12

GREEN BURIAL ROUND TABLE

Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care is hosting a monthly series, with this session on green burials, natural organic reduction and alkaline hydrolysis — also known as water cremation. The event runs from 2 to 3 p.m. in Rockville. Register by contacting Debbie Richards at [email protected].

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12

VALENTINE’S DAY PARTY

Adults are invited to help throw a fun Valentine’s Day party for Housing Up, a close partner of the EDCJCC. Play games, do crafts and make sweet treats with the residents. All supplies will be provided. The event runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Petworth neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/housing-up-valentines-day-party-3.