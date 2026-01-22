8 Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: Jan. 31–Feb. 4

Shabbat Shirah and Tu B’Shevat, two joyful days on the Jewish calendar, are right around the corner. Here are some fun ways to celebrate in the DMV plus some bonus events!

SATURDAY, JANUARY 31

SHABBAT SHIRAH SERVICE

Join Kol Ami: Northern Virginia Reconstructionist Congregation for Shabbat Shirah, the “Shabbat of Song,” with special guest Rabbi Rachel Hersh. Stay for a potluck kiddush after the service. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington. Register at kolamivirginia.org/events/shabbat-sirah-service.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 31

RAZA: SHABBAT SHIRAH PRAYER CONCERT

RAZA is a musical listening project that explores the feminine voice in old Hasidic melodies. Meaning “secret” or “hidden” in Aramaic, RAZA is an attempt to listen more deeply to sacred, traditional melodies. Explore both the notes and the wisdom surrounding these rich, complex and uplifting memories. The event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Adas Israel Congregation. Admission is $12-$15. Register at shalomdc.org/event/raza-shabbat-shirah-prayer-concert.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1

RABBI SHIRA STUTMAN, ‘THE JEWISH WAY TO A GOOD LIFE’

In “The Jewish Way to a Good Life,” Rabbi Shira Stutman invites readers of every faith — and none — to do chesed (good work), foster tzedek (justice), practice shabbat (rest) and ultimately find happiness. From love and sex to mourning and money, the nationally known, faith-based leader visits 10 realms where we all get lost on occasion, to deliver spirited, sometimes surprising wisdom. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Washington Hebrew Congregation. Register at whctemple.org/event/shira-stutman-2025.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1

BOOK BRUNCH: HYPHEN: JEWISH STORIES IN OUR OWN WORDS

Join EDCJCC for mimosas and conversation with the creators and storytellers of “Hyphen,” a new graphic novel that celebrates diverse Jewish voices. At the heart of “Hyphen” is the belief that Jewish identity is not one-size-fits-all. The book is a celebration of what it means to be Jewish today. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Edlavitch DCJCC. Admission is $18. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/book-brunch-hyphen-jewish-stories-in-our-own-words.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1

NAVIGATING THE NEW WORLD OF ONLINE DATING AND MIX & MINGLE

Calling men and women age 55-plus! Navigating the online dating world can be challenging — whether you’re old, not-so-old, newly single or simply curious about modern dating. Kathleen McGuinness, a widow who began dating at age 69, will share her personal journey and offer practical insights for active senior adults who want to better understand today’s dating landscape. After, mix and mingle with fellow attendees over hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and nonalcoholic drinks. This event will take place from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Pozez JCC, 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax. Admission is $20 for members; $25 for nonmembers. Register at thej.org/event/navigating-the-new-world-of-online-dating.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1

REFILLING OUR CUP: TU B’SHVAT SEDER & WINE TASTING

Celebrate the New Year of the Trees at a Tu B’Shvat seder led by Rabbi Jenna Shaw. Dive into nature-inspired texts, learn about natural wine from the experts and explore the symbolism behind the fruit, nuts and the four cups of wine we enjoy on this holiday. Come early for happy hour, for adults 21 and older. The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. at a bar in Northwest D.C. Admission is $10. Register at sixthandi.org/event/refilling-our-cup-a-tu-bshvat-seder-and-wine-tasting-2.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 3

GIVE IT A REST: LESSONS FROM RABBI AARON’S SABBATICAL

Imagine returning to work after a few months. As the Sixth & I community welcomes back Rabbi Aaron Potek from a much-needed sabbatical, reconnect with him, hear reflections from his adventures abroad and come away with some lessons on rest and self-care that you can take with you into a new year. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Sixth & I: Historic Synagogue. Admission is $21. Register at sixthandi.org/event/give-it-a-rest.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

CENSORING THE HOLOCAUST: HOW BOOKS SHARE OUR PAINFUL VIEW OF A PAINFUL PAST

Since the 1940s, books about the Holocaust have proven to be flashpoints. From early editions of “The Diary of Anne Frank” that omitted controversial passages to more recent attempts to ban the graphic memoir “Maus” from some American classrooms, what we read about this difficult history often amplifies broader societal debates. Join the Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies to look back at Holocaust literature and how its popularity shifts depending on time, place and politics. The virtual event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Register at tinyurl.com/bdhynncp.