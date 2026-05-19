8 Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: May 23-31

Explore these eight events coming up in Jewish DMV, from a Memorial Day ceremony celebrating Jewish veterans to a Jewish wellness festival.

SATURDAY, MAY 23

YOUNG PROFESSIONALS KIDDUSH

Join peers after services at a young professionals-dedicated table during kiddush. Enjoy conversation with good company, and maybe a game or two as well. The event runs from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. at Adas Israel Congregation. Register at adasisrael.org/yp.

SUNDAY, MAY 24

JEWISH WAR VETERANS MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY

Join Jewish War Veterans Post 692 for its 11th annual Memorial Day program. Keynoting the program will be Michael Rugel, the director of the National Museum of Jewish American Military History, who will tell stories to remember and honor some of the Jewish Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in Middle East conflicts since 9/11. The event runs from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Bender JCC.

TUESDAY, MAY 26

MONTGOMERY COUNTY EXECUTIVE CANDIDATES FORUM

Hear the candidates for Montgomery County executive before the primary election in June. Moderated by Beth El member Todd Gillman, a journalism professor at Arizona State University’s Walter Kronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Ask questions and get answers. The event runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County. Register at bethelmc.org/events/moco-candidate-forum-0526.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

DATING, DESIRE AND THE DIVINE: A JEWISH TAKE ON SEX

Sex isn’t a topic we talk about in public very often, and even less is said about how it intersects with spirituality. What does Judaism actually say about pleasure? Is sex a spiritual act? How do we navigate ethics in modern relationships? Drawing from the Torah, the Talmud and contemporary voices, Rabbi Jenna has the answers. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Sixth & I. $18. Register at sixthandi.org/event/dating-desire-and-the-divine-a-jewish-take-on-sex.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

UPPER 16TH STREET COMMUNITY BEIT MIDRASH

In honor of Shavuot, read special megillot connected to the themes of the holiday. Whether you’re new to these megillot or you want a chance to dig deeper through midrash, everyone is welcome regardless of background. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tifereth Israel Congregation. Register at tifereth-israel.org/event/upper-16th-st.-community-beit-midrash.html.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

NATAN BADALOV: CHOSEN FAM WITH DC COMEDY LOFT

Following the success of his first standup solo show, “Connect the Dots,” Bukharian comedian Natan Badalov returns with “Chosen Fam,” a standup show about family, empathy and the Middle East. The event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at DC Comedy Loft. $24.50 plus a two-item food/drink minimum. Register at dccomedyloft.com/shows/361619.

THURSDAY, MAY 28

COFFEEHOUSE: FROM STREISAND TO SEINFELD

Enjoy a night of Jewish pop culture trivia night featuring friendly competition and prizes. The event runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bender JCC. $48. Register at benderjccgw.org/calendar/coffeehouse-from-streisand-to-seinfeld.

SUNDAY, MAY 31

OLAMOT: A JEWISH WELLNESS FESTIVAL

Am Kolel invites the public to a Jewish wellness festival. Named for the Hebrew word for “worlds,” OLAMOT seeks to bridge the gap between ancient Jewish wisdom and modern holistic health, offering a day of rejuvenation, learning and community connection; open to people of any background. The event runs from 1 to 6 p.m. at Temple Shalom. $18-$36. Register at amkolel.org/wellness.