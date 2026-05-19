8 Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: May 23-31

Explore these eight events coming up in Jewish DMV, from a Memorial Day ceremony celebrating Jewish veterans to a Jewish wellness festival.
SATURDAY, MAY 23
YOUNG PROFESSIONALS KIDDUSH
Join peers after services at a young professionals-dedicated table during kiddush. Enjoy conversation with good company, and maybe a game or two as well. The event runs from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. at Adas Israel Congregation. Register at adasisrael.org/yp.
SUNDAY, MAY 24
JEWISH WAR VETERANS MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY
Join Jewish War Veterans Post 692 for its 11th annual Memorial Day program. Keynoting the program will be Michael Rugel, the director of the National Museum of Jewish American Military History, who will tell stories to remember and honor some of the Jewish Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in Middle East conflicts since 9/11. The event runs from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Bender JCC.
TUESDAY, MAY 26
MONTGOMERY COUNTY EXECUTIVE CANDIDATES FORUM
Hear the candidates for Montgomery County executive before the primary election in June. Moderated by Beth El member Todd Gillman, a journalism professor at Arizona State University’s Walter Kronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Ask questions and get answers. The event runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County. Register at bethelmc.org/events/moco-candidate-forum-0526.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
DATING, DESIRE AND THE DIVINE: A JEWISH TAKE ON SEX
Sex isn’t a topic we talk about in public very often, and even less is said about how it intersects with spirituality. What does Judaism actually say about pleasure? Is sex a spiritual act? How do we navigate ethics in modern relationships? Drawing from the Torah, the Talmud and contemporary voices, Rabbi Jenna has the answers. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Sixth & I. $18. Register at sixthandi.org/event/dating-desire-and-the-divine-a-jewish-take-on-sex.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
UPPER 16TH STREET COMMUNITY BEIT MIDRASH
In honor of Shavuot, read special megillot connected to the themes of the holiday. Whether you’re new to these megillot or you want a chance to dig deeper through midrash, everyone is welcome regardless of background. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tifereth Israel Congregation. Register at tifereth-israel.org/event/upper-16th-st.-community-beit-midrash.html.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
NATAN BADALOV: CHOSEN FAM WITH DC COMEDY LOFT
Following the success of his first standup solo show, “Connect the Dots,” Bukharian comedian Natan Badalov returns with “Chosen Fam,” a standup show about family, empathy and the Middle East. The event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at DC Comedy Loft. $24.50 plus a two-item food/drink minimum. Register at dccomedyloft.com/shows/361619.
THURSDAY, MAY 28
COFFEEHOUSE: FROM STREISAND TO SEINFELD
Enjoy a night of Jewish pop culture trivia night featuring friendly competition and prizes. The event runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bender JCC. $48. Register at benderjccgw.org/calendar/coffeehouse-from-streisand-to-seinfeld.
SUNDAY, MAY 31
OLAMOT: A JEWISH WELLNESS FESTIVAL
Am Kolel invites the public to a Jewish wellness festival. Named for the Hebrew word for “worlds,” OLAMOT seeks to bridge the gap between ancient Jewish wisdom and modern holistic health, offering a day of rejuvenation, learning and community connection; open to people of any background. The event runs from 1 to 6 p.m. at Temple Shalom. $18-$36. Register at amkolel.org/wellness.