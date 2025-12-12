8 Fun Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: Dec. 19–25

Latkes, vodka and candles, oh my! Celebrate Chanukah this year with the DMV Jewish community at these fun-filled places and lock down your holiday plans — it’s not Dec. 25 without Chinese food!

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE

Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages. Help save lives this holiday season by giving blood, a process that should take an hour from arrival until departure. Donors must pre-register. This free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pozez JCC, 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax. Register at thej.org/event/american-red-cross-blood-drive/2025-12-19.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19

LATKES AND VODKA: OLDER ADULT PRE-SERVICE MIXER

Join Temple Rodef Shalom for a warm, welcoming pre-service mixer for the 65-plus community. Connect, relax and enjoy conversation before this special Shabbat service as we get into the festive spirit. This free event will take place at 5:15 p.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church. Register at templerodefshalom.shulcloud.com/form/caring-latkes-and-vodka.html.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20

LATKES AND VODKA(S) WITH BENDER JCC

Gather with old and new friends in their 20s, 30s and 40s to celebrate Chanukah with a latke and vodka bar, games and music. This event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Bender JCC, 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville. Admission is $15. Register at benderjccgw.org/calendar/latkes-vodkas-celebrate-hanukkah-with-friends-in-20s-30s-and-40s.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21

JEWS OF COLOR CHANUKAH CELEBRATION

It’s the best time of the year. Join Edlavitch DCJCC’s Jews of Color and their Families affinity group to celebrate Chanukah and light the eighth candle together. Learn about the story of Chanukah, do crafts, play games and enjoy mulled wine. This free event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Edlavitch DCJCC, 1529 16th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/jews-of-color-and-their-families-chanukah-celebration.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21

SHINE THE LIGHT CHANUKAH CELEBRATION

Join Jewish Vegan Life for an evening of light, music and plant-based food as the community gathers to celebrate Chanukah in the spirit of compassion. The celebration features vegan Chanukah food, a music and candle lighting ceremony, messages of hope and renewal from local leaders and JVL ambassadors, and community. This event will take place at 5 p.m. at Sky Box Lounge, 11545 Rockville Pike, Rockville. Admission is $7-$36. Register at jewishveganlife.org/events/shine-the-light-dc.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 24

JEWISH CHRISTMAS EVE WITH 2239

Celebrate Christmas Eve like our Jewish ancestors: with Chinese food. The first round of dumplings is on Washington Hebrew Congregation’s 2239, a network for young Jewish adults between the ages of 22 and 39 to connect. This event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at a location provided to registrants. Register at eventbrite.com/e/jewish-christmas-eve-tickets-1969996684113.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 25

WINTER BLOOD DRIVE at EDCJCC

Help replenish the blood supply in the D.C. metro area. It’s safe, easy, confidential and very rewarding. The EDCJCC partners with Inova Blood Services for its quarterly blood drives. Plan on your blood donation to take about an hour from start to finish. This free event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Edlavitch DCJCC, 1529 16th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/winter-blood-drive-2.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 25

DECEMBER 25 AT CAPITAL JEWISH MUSEUM

Enjoy activities for all ages including Chinese food, an animated movie, holiday projects, scavenger hunts, gallery guides and more at the Capital Jewish Museum. Dinner will be available for purchase from POW POW, an award-winning kosher, plant-based Asian eatery, offering a modest menu of Chinese cuisine. This free event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Capital Jewish Museum, 575 3rd St., NW, Washington, D.C. Register at capitaljewishmuseum.org/events/december-25-at-cjm.