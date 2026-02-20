8 Fun Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: Feb. 27–March 4

Explore these upcoming Jewish communal events, from Purim parties to author talks. The theme of this week is uplifting Jewish voices!

FRIDAY, FEB. 27

PURIM SHABBAT

Join Am Kolel in “noticing the invisible” this Purim Shabbat. Together, reflect on the people, stories and sacred work in our communities that often go unseen. Hear from Sharon Murphy from Mary House about what it means to uplift voices on the margins and recognize holiness where we might not always think to look. The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Am Kolel in Rockville. Register at gatherdc.org/event/purim-shabbat-noticing-the-invisible-with-am-kolel.

SATURDAY, FEB. 28

PURIM & AYYÁM-I-HÁ MASQUERADE BALL

Join Abrahamic House Fellows and community for a masquerade ball to celebrate Purim and Ayyám-i-Há. For both of these holidays, give to those in need, share meals with friends and celebrate with community. The event runs from 8 to 11:30 p.m. in the Shaw neighborhood of Washington. Register at gatherdc.org/event/purim-ayyam-i-ha-masquerade-ball-with-abrahamic-house.

SATURDAY, FEB. 28

PURIM SINGLES BASH

Luv With Lev is throwing a casual Purim singles party where Jewish singles can mix and mingle at a venue with arcade games, music, and drinks and food available for purchase. Celebrate the holiday out loud and in community. The event runs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. in Washington. $18-$25. Register at gatherdc.org/event/level-up-a-purim-singles-bash-with-luv-with-lev.

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

AN EVENING WITH RABBI ELLIOT COSGROVE

Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove, Ph.D., of Park Avenue Synagogue in New York City, joins EDCJCC’s Capital J for a deep discussion on the state of American Judaism. The event runs from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Register by Feb. 27 at edcjcc.org/calendar/capital-j-salon-cosgrove.

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

QUEEN ESTHER’S BALL

Join GLOE, EDCJCC’s program for LGBTQ+ Jews, to channel your inner Queen Esther at a night of drag performances, costumes and community. Come dressed as your favorite Purim character, in drag or anything that makes you feel like royalty. The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/queen-esthers-ball.

MONDAY, MARCH 2

PURIMPALOOZA

After Temple Rodef Shalom’s Purim shpiel, join the adult community for Purimpalooza, featuring food, cocktails and schmoozing with friends and potential new friends. The event begins at 8:30 p.m. Register at templerodefshalom.shulcloud.com/form/purimpalooza-march-2026.html.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

AUTHOR TALK WITH SARA CONFINO: ‘GOOD GRIEF’

Washington Hebrew Congregation is launching a new author series celebrating Jewish voices at Wonderland Books, an independent, local woman-owned bookstore. Sara Goodman Confino is the bestselling author of five novels, including the upcoming “Good Grief,” about a wronged wife who goes toe-to-toe with her cheating husband at the polls. The event runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Wonderland Books in Bethesda. Register at whctemple.org/event/wednesdays-wonderland-sara-confino-good-grief.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

CAPITAL J: DAVID WALLACE-WELLS

Join author and New York Times essayist David Wallace-Wells for a discussion about being at the nexus of environmentalism and Jewish identity in this moment. The event begins at 7 p.m. at EDCJCC. Register at edcjcc.org/show/capital-j-mainstage-david-wallace-wells.