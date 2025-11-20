8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV

Need to get a head start on gift shopping for Chanukah? Want to find out more about the Jewish community’s legislative priorities? These eight events have you covered, from a holiday market to the annual Lox & Legislators breakfast.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30

SUNDAY RUN WITH NICE JEWISH RUNNERS DC

Start the week strong with a three-mile social run with Nice Jewish Runners DC, followed by a meet-up for coffee. All running paces are welcome in this inclusive group that meets most Sunday mornings. This event will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. near Dupont Circle in Washington. Register at heylo.group/nice-jewish-runners-dc.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 1

RUSS & DAUGHTERS: 100 YEARS OF APPETIZING WITH SIXTH & I

Cousins Niki Russ Federman and Josh Russ Tupper are fourth-generation co-owners of Russ & Daughters and were both featured in the award-winning documentary “The Sturgeon Queens.” They’ll be in conversation with bestselling author Daniel Pink. Then, meet the authors and feast on Russ & Daughters classics, straight from the Lower East Side, at a tasting. This event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Sixth & I, 600 I St., NW, Washington, D.C. Admission is $12-80. Register at sixthandi.org/event/russ-daughters-100-years-of-appetizing.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 2

VOICES SERIES: MEMORIES FROM THE AIDS EPIDEMIC

In honor of World AIDS Day, join the Capital Jewish Museum for a look back at the AIDS crisis, the response in the Jewish community and the changes over the 1980s and ‘90s. Hear from health care workers, activists, volunteers and more. Presented in partnership with Bet Mishpachah. This event will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Capital Jewish Museum, 575 3rd St., NW, Washington, D.C. Free for members; $10 for nonmembers. Register at capitaljewishmuseum.org/events/voices-series-memories-from-the-aids-epidemic.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 2

CHANUKAH HOLIDAY MARKET

Join the Edlavitch DC JCC for one of the largest Chanukah holiday markets in the District. Shop handmade goods from independent artists and food vendors: everything from holiday cards and jewelry to baked goods. It’s Etsy in real life! Also enjoy hot beverages and snacks for purchase. This event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Edlavitch DCJCC, 1529 16th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/chanukah-holiday-market-3.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 3

MARYLAND LOX & LEGISLATORS BREAKFAST

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington invites community members to meet, mingle and discuss legislative priorities and advocacy efforts with our federal, state and local elected officials. Kosher dietary laws observed. This event will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Rockville. Admission is $90 per person. Register at jcouncil.org/events/2025-maryland-lox-legislators.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 4

PIVOTING WITH IMPACT: YOUR NEXT CHAPTER AFTER PUBLIC SERVICE

Join the Edlavitch DCJCC and the Jewish Social Impact Network to hear from a panel of former federal and federal-adjacent professionals. They will share how they successfully pivoted their careers and share what they’ve learned about aligning personal values, professional skills and ways to continue doing good in the world. This event will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Edlavitch DCJCC, 1529 16th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/pivoting-with-impact-your-next-chapter-after-public-service.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6

SHALEM: CHUTZPOD WITH TIFERETH ISRAEL

Hanna Rosin, local journalist and co-host of the podcast “Chutzpod,” will discuss the podcast, which is a frank and wide-ranging conversation between Hanna and Rabbi Shira Stutman. Part advice column, part reflection on what Judaism teaches about how to build a good life, together, they answer questions about how to live a life informed by Jewish values and teachings. This event will take place at 1:15 p.m. at Tifereth Israel Congregation, 7701 16th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Register at tifereth-israel.org/event/shalem-chutzpod.html.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6

INTERFAITH FILM SCREENING WITH KOL SHALOM

“Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round” is the untold story of the first organized interracial civil rights protest in U.S. history. With never-before-seen footage and immersive storytelling, four living protesters rescue this forgotten history, revealing the price and power of activism. This free event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Kol Shalom, 9110 Darnestown Road, Rockville. Register at kolshalom.shulcloud.com/event/Aintnobackfilmshowing.