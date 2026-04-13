8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: April 17-23

Explore these eight upcoming events in Jewish DMV, including a puppy yoga and a lecture on the Jewish community in Shanghai.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

LESSANS FAMILY LITERARY SERIES: ‘THE RED HOUSE’

“The Red House,” by award-winning novelist Mary Morris weaves together an unsolved family mystery, a coming-of-age story and a little-known corner of World War II history in the exploration of family, loss and, ultimately, love. Discussion moderated by author and editor Deborah Kalb. The event runs from 11 a.m. to noon at Bender JCC. Register at benderjccgw.org/calendar/the-lessans-family-literary-series-the-red-house.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

PAWSITIVE VIBES: PUPPY YOGA

Join Trybal DC in Adams Morgan at Lucky Pup Yoga for a puppy-filled experience. The event includes a 75-minute session: 45 minutes of beginner-friendly yoga and a half hour of puppy play and cuddles. Wear comfortable clothes. The event runs from 2 to 3:45 p.m. in Washington. $45. Register at gatherdc.org/event/pawsitive-vibes-puppy-yoga-with-trybal-dc.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

‘ALBANIAN CODE’ FILM SCREENING

Learn the untold story of how Albanians risked everything to save Jews during the Holocaust through the film “Albanian Code,” presented by Magen David Sephardic Congregation in cooperation with Sephardic Jewish Brotherhood Foundation. The event features an introduction and Q&A by Benjy Neumann, the son of an Albanian Holocaust survivor. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Magen David Sephardic Congregation. Suggested donation of $5. Register at magendavidsephardic.org/event/albanian-code-film-screening.html.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

POLINGER ARTISTS OF EXCELLENCE: TERRENCE WILSON

Community members of all ages are invited to listen to pianist and Juilliard School graduate Terrence Wilson perform pieces by Brahms and Rachmaninoff. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Bender JCC. $56. Register at benderjccgw.org/calendar/polinger-artists-of-excellence-terrence-wilson.

MONDAY, APRIL 20

SILENCE AND SURVIVAL: MODERN MIDRASH & POST-HOLOCAUST JEWISH THOUGHT

Rabbi Jack Luxemburg offers the study and discussion of two modern voices who employ the ancient mode of Midrash to illustrate differing responses to the challenging questions — moral, social and spiritual — posed by the Shoah. Explore aspects of post-Holocaust thought and recall both victims and survivors through the traditional practice of study. The event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. via Zoom. Register at tinyurl.com/yb55zazd.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

GREATER WASHINGTON BREAKFAST FOR ISRAEL

Join Jewish National Fund-USA for a special breakfast and morning gathering in support of Israel. The free event runs from 8 to 9 a.m. Register at shalomdc.org/event/jewish-national-fund-usa-greater-washington-breakfast-for-israel.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

CAPITAL J: JEWISH CONGRESSIONAL CHIEFS OF STAFF

Join two congressional chiefs of staff to hear about their experiences as Jewish public servants and what it means to be in the center of policymaking in D.C. at this moment: Lilah Pomerance and Yuri Beckelman. The event runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Edlavitch DCJCC. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/capital-j-salon-cos.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

THE EXTRAORDINARY JEWISH LEGACY & EXPERIENCE IN SHANGHAI

At its height, Shanghai’s Jewish population was nearly 30,000. But under the rise of communism, the entire Jewish community of Shanghai vanished. What brought them to the “pearl of the orient?” Why did they all leave? And what remains today? Discover this history with a renowned expert. The event runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Edlavitch DCJCC. Register at edcjcc.org/calendar/the-extraordinary-jewish-legacy-and-experience-in-shanghai.