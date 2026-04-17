8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: April 26-30

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from a full day studying Kabbalah to a night of improv performances.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

HOW KABBALAH REIMAGINES GOD AND TORAH

Professor Daniel Matt spent 18 years translating this masterpiece of Kabbalah and he’ll guide the group through some of its most fascinating passages on this day of learning. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at B’nai Israel Congregation in Rockville. $75. Register at tinyurl.com/2rzr6yrr.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

BLACKLISTS THROUGH THE AGES

Join scholars and journalists at the Capital Jewish Museum to explore the uses of blacklists throughout history and their echoes in contemporary American life, in partnership with Moment Magazine. The event runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Capital Jewish Museum. Register at capitaljewishmuseum.org/events/blacklists-through-the-ages.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

COMEDY NIGHT AT THE J

Join the Pozez JCC for a festive evening featuring two improv teams. First, enjoy a performance by “Eggs on the Moon,” students from the JCC improv class. Then, “The Mishigas Players,” a troupe of experienced Jewish improvisers, will take the stage. Connect over wine, beer and light appetizers. The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Pozez JCC. $10-$15. Register at thej.org/event/comedy-night-at-the-j.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

VOICES OF LEADERSHIP

Voices of Leadership is the Bender JCC’s annual spring event honoring transformational civic leadership. Mark K. Shriver will be honored with the 2026 Benjamin Ourisman Memorial Award for Civic Achievement, where he will join Timothy Shriver, the chairman of Special Olympics, in a conversation about leadership moderated by NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell. The event runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Bender JCC. $118. Register at shalomdc.org/event/voices-of-leadership-2.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

DC NEW MOON CIRCLE

Explore the wisdom of the lunar calendar with At The Well and the Wellness Center @ Adas. In Iyar, we explore the deep healing potential within Jewish wisdom. This month inspires us to explore Divine support for our own healing journeys, grounded in Jewish tradition. The event runs from 6:45 to 8 p.m. at Adas Israel Congregation. $18. Register at gatherdc.org/event/dc-new-moon-circle-iyar-with-at-the-well.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

‘HOW TO DISCOVER YOUR LIFE’S WORK’

As a student at Columbia University, Jodi Kantor was kicked off the student newspaper. A few years later, she dropped out of law school to pursue her calling. She’d go on to win a Pulitzer Prize as one of the New York Times investigative journalists who broke the Harvey Weinstein story. Kantor knows that early professional steps are often marked by uncertainty. She will be in conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci and journalist Derek Thompson about her new book, “How to Start: Discovering Your Life’s Work.” The event begins at 7 p.m. at Sixth & I and will be livestreamed. $12-$35. Register at sixthandi.org/event/how-to-discover-your-lifes-work-even-when-the-world-is-upside-down.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

SIP, NOSH & SERVE WITH REPAIR THE WORLD

Join Repair the World for a rooftop evening in D.C., bringing together leaders and friends of the Jewish service movement. Pack hygiene kits for So Others Might Eat while enjoying great company, bites and drinks. The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Logan Circle. RSVP to Lisa Bodziner at [email protected].

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

STAND UP FOR INCLUSION

Join Sulam for its 2026 benefit, starring comedic guest Yohay Sponder, as the community comes together to ensure Sulam can continue providing the support neurodiverse learners at Jewish day schools need to thrive. The event runs from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m. Tickets start at $180. Register at causematch.com/sulambenefit2026.